Miley Cyrus is overcome with emotion about Hurricane Harvey, and donates $500,000

Miley Cyrus was brought to tears on The Ellen Degeneres Show by Hurricane Harvey. In a clip released of her upcoming appearance on the show, the singer explained that she is donating $500,000 to the victims of the flooding through her Happy Hippie Foundation.

But she was overcome by emotion thinking of those most affected by the hurricane. Fighting back her tears, she said, “My grandma’s sitting here. My mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard.”

Cyrus joins the growing list of celebrities who have opened their hearts and their wallets to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The stars include Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, the Kardashians, J.J. Watt, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart.

