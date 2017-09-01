This Is How Miley Cyrus Is Helping The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, many celebrities are stepping up to donate money and resources to those in need. One such star is Miley Cyrus, who has pledged money to help those in need.

The "Malibu" singer announced the news on Wednesday during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Speaking through tears, the former Hannah Montana star told the host that she felt moved to donate because she saw how the hurricane had affected so many lives.

"Miley has just told us backstage that she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief," DeGeneres told the crowd.

"I can't really talk about it," the "We Can't Stop" singer said, choking up. "My grandma is sitting here, my mom is here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore, it would be really hard. I'm really happy to help in anyway that I can, and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people's shoes, and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you."

According to the star's nonprofit organization, The Happy Hippie Foundation's website, "all donations received as of August 30, 2017 will support people affected by Hurricane Harvey."

The site adds that relief funds will go to organizations like the American Red Cross, Best Friends, and the Greater Houston Community Fund.

Following her appearance on DeGeneres' show, Cyrus implored fans to donate through the Happy Hippie Foundation.

"Thank u @TheEllenShow !!!! We need to do ALL we can to bring Hope 2 Houston! Happy Hippie foundation is now taking donations! love!!!!"