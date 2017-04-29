Miley Cyrus Gets a New Tattoo of Her Dog Emu

Miley Cyrus has a brand new tattoo!

The 24-year-old singer immortalized her beloved dog, Emu, with a tattoo by Dr. Woo on Thursday.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Has a Role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' -- Find Out Who She Voices!

"Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub," the famed celebrity tattoo artist captioned a pic of Cyrus' Shetland Sheep dog on her arm.

Emu isn't the only one of Cyrus' furry friends to have a permanent place on her body. The former Disney Star got a tattoo of her late dog, Floyd, after he was killed by a coyote in 2014.

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Cyrus Shuts Down Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rumors: 'She's Not Married'

Cyrus has plenty of love for her other dogs as well. See the "Can't Be Tamed" singer and her boyfriend, Liam Hemsorth, on a hike with their pups Mary Jane and Dora in the video below.

