Miley Cyrus Gets 'Dad' Tattoo for Billy Ray Cyrus -- See the Pic!

Miley Cyrus' dad will always have a special place in her heart... and on her foot.

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter on Saturday to share a pic of his daughter's newest tattoo: the word "dad" written on the side of her right foot.

"This may be the best tattoo I've ever seen @mileycyrus," the 55-year-old singer wrote alongside the snap.

This may be the best Tattoo i've ever seen @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/5Avg2lAbQF — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 18, 2017

Miley and her dad are definitely close -- so much so that Billy Ray recently sparked marriage rumors after sharing a photo of his daughter in a white dress.

"Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing," he wrote on Instagram after fans speculated that Miley had secretly married her fiance, Liam Hemsworth. "Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."

