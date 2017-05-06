Miley Cyrus Clarifies Comments About Hip-Hop Industry After Backlash

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight about the recent comments she made about the hip-hop industry in her tell-all with Billboard magazine.

In the feature, released earlier this week, the 24-year-old "Malibu" singer praised Kendrick Lamar's latest song, "Humble," which features lyrics like, "Show me somethin' natural like a** with some stretch marks." Cyrus raved that the song was refreshing, saying, "I love that because it's not, 'Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.'"

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Completely Clean,' Not Smoking Weed, Wrote a New Love Song About Liam Hemsworth

"I can't listen to that anymore," she continued. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k' -- I am so not that."

The Franklin, Tennessee, native took to Instagram on Friday to clarify what she meant by her statements.

"When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career," her post began. "Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)."

"I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!" she added. "At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!"

She continued on, telling her fans that she's "proud" to be an artist "without borders," and "thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds!"

"I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental)," she continued. "Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC."

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From Song About Liam Hemsworth -- See What They Are!

While speaking with the outlet, the blond beauty also teased her new album, which will feature a love song about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

Hear more in the video below!

Related Articles