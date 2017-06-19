Miley Cyrus Calls Out Dolce & Gabbana as Brother Braison Makes His Runway Debut

Miley Cyrus isn't shy about calling out a company she disagrees with -- even when that company is giving her younger brother, Braison, a big break.

That's what happened over the weekend, when the "Malibu" singer took to Instagram to congratulate the 23-year-old model and musician for his debut on the Dolce & Gabbana runway, but not without taking a dig at the iconic fashion house's politics.

"Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!" she wrote.

"We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy!" she continued, before adding: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

It's not clear what particular politics at D&G the 24-year-old pop star was referring to, but in recent years, the Italian label has embraced their role dressing First Lady Melania Trump and come under fire for comments about gay parenting. They also clapped back at detractors by selling a "#BoycottDolceGabbana" T-shirt.

Stefano Gabbana, one half of the design duo behind the label, hit back at Cyrus in a post of his own, written in Italian and English.

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!" the 54-year-old fashion designer wrote. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana," he added, including several crying laughing emojis at the end.

The Voice coach didn't let the commentary bring her down, however, and stayed focused on supporting her siblings. She followed up the Braison post with one praising her sister, Noah, writing that she would "always and forever be my style icon."

