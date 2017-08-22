Miles Teller is engaged to Keleigh Sperry

The actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend while on safari in South Africa over the weekend.

There are wedding bells on the horizon for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry!

The Whiplash star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend while they were on a fun safari adventure in South Africa over the weekend, and Sperry's sister, Christie Sperry York, shared some cute snapshots of the happy couple to Instagram on Monday.

"Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged!" York captioned the slideshow of six photos. "Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story!"

A few of the pics in the sweet collection included a shot of Sperry's new sparkler, which she showed off in front of a reclining lion, and while holding a rose with a tag commemorating their relationship.

The cute couple have been dating since May 2013, and have been endlessly supportive of each other through thick and thin over the last four years -- even weathering a scary car crash last December that left them rattled but OK. Check out the video below to hear more.

