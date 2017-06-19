Miles Teller Arrested on Public Drunkenness Charge

Miles Teller had a not-so-fantastic weekend that culminated in his arrest in San Diego.

“Fantastic Four” star Teller was arrested and charged with being drunk in public early Sunday morning, a spokesman for the San Diego Police Department told TheWrap on Monday.

According to police, an officer made contact with Teller and other males at 12:26 a.m., and noticed that the actor showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, slurring his speech and swaying from side to side.

Also Read: Nickelback Music Being Used by Canadian Police to Threaten Drunk Drivers

Teller was detained for further evaluation, during which time he lost his balance and nearly fell into the street, police said.

Teller was transported to a detox facility, where he had the opportunity to dry out for four hours. However, according to police, the actor refused to follow directions and the staff rejected him, leading to his drunk in public arrest.

TheWrap has reached out to Teller’s spokeswoman for comment.

