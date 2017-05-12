Mila Kunis, Ludacris, Ashton Kutcher, and Other Celebrities Have Renovated Their Families’ Homes

Home-renovation shows are extremely popular, and even celebrities have gotten in on them. The series My Houzz shows off popular stars treating their family members to home renovations.

Ludacris is the latest celebrity to appear on an episode of My Houzz. The rapper and actor wanted to remodel the first home he bought after becoming famous. His mom now lives there, and Luda really wanted the home to feel like her home. Thankfully it ended up looking amazing, and — obviously — she loved it.

Mila Kunis also surprised her parents with a condo makeover on My Houzz. Her parents were pleasantly surprised by the renovation.

Mila’s husband, Ashton Kutcher, gifted his mom with a makeover of her basement. The renovation went over very well.

Kristen Bell loved the idea of redoing a basement, but she changed it up and did it for her sister instead of her parents.

Jenna Fischer took her love for her sister Emily one step further and decided to renovate her entire home.

