Mila Kunis Is a Blond Beauty While Filming in Berlin With Kate McKinnon

The 34-year-old actress is currently in Berlin, filming scenes for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me.'

Mila Kunis is a blond bombshell!

The 34-year-old actress traded her trademark brunette locks for a white blonde wig while filming The Spy Who Dumped Me in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Kunis paired her blunt bob with a formal lavender gown and a black suit jacket for a scene alongside Kate McKinnon. While the 33-year-old Saturday Night Live star is usually a blonde, she sported dark brown hair for her role in the movie.

McKinnon's outfit was also hard to miss as she was wearing a striped black-and-red jumpsuit, a corset, mid-calf socks and black boots.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is about a pair of friends, Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), who embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.

The action comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

Fans of Kunis won't have to wait until summer to see her on the big screen. The mother of two also stars in the comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, due out Nov. 3.

