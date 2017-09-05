Michelle Obama Shows Off Toned Physique, Flashes Leg on a Yacht in Spain -- See the Pic!

The former first lady is living her best life.

Michelle Obama is living her best life!

The former first lady was spotted getting on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, earlier this week and looked better than ever.

Obama, 53, appeared relaxed and beach-ready in a white cami, a blue-and-white with bird-print wrap skirt, peach sunglasses and a $60 Madewell straw tote. Obama was visiting American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith.

Obama has been doing her fair share of traveling during her post-White House life. Additionally, she's also made time to continue giving back to the community, including surprising a classroom of female students in March for International Women's Day.

Earlier this week, Obama was one of several celebrities who paid tribute to Beyonce on her 36th birthday by dressing up as the "Formation" singer.

