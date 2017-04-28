Michelle Obama Makes First Post-White House Public Speech -- and Shuts Down Political Office Rumors (Again)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama strayed from talking at length about Donald Trump in her first public speaking engagement since leaving the White House - but she did use the opportunity to shut down any rumors about her running for political office in the near future.

The 53-year-old spoke to a crowd on Thursday at the American Institute of Architects’ annual convention in Orlando, crediting her children, Sasha, 15, and Malia, 18, for her decision to not seek a higher political office.

“It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out,” she said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family ... I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.”

She added: “Plus there’s just so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won’t have the burden of political baggage.”

Obama sported what appeared to be a $548 Amorous Pleated Celia dress to the event.

Obama and her husband, Barack, have kept a low profile since leaving the White House in January. They jetted off to Palm Springs on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Then the couple continued with a vacation at Richard Branson’s private island retreat in the British Virgin Islands.

"The struggle is still real. You can39;t start recruiting from a pool that doesn39;t exist." - Michelle Obama https://t.co/NQYOLClJiX #A17CON pic.twitter.com/KvVeSOZhlw - AIA National (@AIANational) April 28, 2017

Last month, the love birds were all smiles in New York City, where they had lunch with musician and activist Bono at Upland restaurant in Manhattan, according to CNN.

At the convention, Obama said that life outside the White House has been good for her daughters, noting that they can actually open their windows now - something they could never do at the famous house, according to CNN.

“Friends are surprised I answer the door now,” she said.

Barack Obama To Young Leaders: It’s Time To Take Up The Baton’

Obama discussed her goals for the future, noting that she is eager to continue her Let Girls Learn initiative, which she launched as First Lady.

“One issue that I am excited about continuing to work on is ... to help young girls get an education around the world,” she said, according to the Sentinel. “The plight of women and girls is real. The struggles are real.”

The speech comes just days after Barack, 55, delivered his first post-presidency public remarks during a forum in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Monday.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com