Michelle Kwan’s Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Michelle Kwan and husband Clay Pell are calling it quits.

The Olympic figure skater's husband of four years filed for divorce on Monday at the Los Angeles Superior Court, ET has learned.

"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family," Pell (full name Herbert Claiborne Pell) told ET in a statement. "I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time."



Kwan married Pell -- a military officer who also previously served as a director on the White House National Security staff -- on Jan. 19, 2013, in a Providence, Rhode Island, ceremony attended by fellow Olympians Brian Boitano, Dick Button and Dorothy Hamill.

In 2014, Pell ran an unsuccessful campaign to run as the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island, in which Kwan appeared in TV ads on her husband's behalf.

