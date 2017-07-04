Michelle Branch Announces Her Engagement to Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney

A special birthday surprise! Michelle Branch announced her engagement to Patrick Carney on Instagram on Monday, posting a stunning photo of her art deco ring.



"Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet," she captioned the photos of her new bling and her birthday cake.



Branch's new fiancé also shared a shot with his lady love, writing, "Happy birthday to my main squeeze @michellebranch I'll be on the road with her all summer and available for salad recipe exchanges!!!! Come check it out."

Branch was recently touring in Asia and is set to return to the States for a performance in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday.



Carney is a producer and drummer for The Black Keys. He was previously married to Emily Ward and Denise Grollmus.

The "Goodbye to You" singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Teddy Landau, in February 2015. The pair were married for more than 10 years.



