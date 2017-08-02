Michael Strahan Reveals He 'Lost a Little Bit' of His Pinky, Jokes About Injury on 'GMA'

Television personality Michael Strahan attends the ABC Network 2017 Upfront at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Michael Strahan was mysteriously absent from Good Morning America on Tuesday, but for good reason.



The 45-year-old TV personality returned to the morning show on Wednesday with a bandage on his right hand. "I had a little accident, lost a little bit of my pinky," he revealed.

Strahan then quipped that the crew on GMA were razzing him about the injury. "A guy before just said, 'Michael, we pinky swear,'" he said. "There's going to be a lot of jokes for a while, but I'm OK and glad to be back."

Strahan talks about his injury on "GMA."

This isn't the first time Strahan's fingers have made headlines. Last year, while sitting next to Lin-Manuel Miranda at a Knicks game, the Hamilton creator tweeted a photo of Strahan's hands. "We sat next to Strahan. He is THE BEST," Miranda wrote. "Also, thanks to football, his fingers do THIS."

ET spoke with the former NFL pro's rep, who noted that it wasn't to fix a previous injury

Strahan isn't the first TV personality to show up to work with a hand bandage. Both Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres have shared stories on-air about accidentally wounding their fingers. DeGeneres hilariously recalled on her show in March how she ended up in the emergency room after "two glasses of wine." Check it out:

