Michael Strahan Elaborates on His Pinky Injury: 'I'm No Mechanic'

Michael Strahan reveals how he came to lose a part of his left pinky, but admits that "it could've been worse."

In a selfie video posted to Twitter on Friday, the former NFL pro thanked his fans for their "positive thoughts and well wishes" upon hearing about his injury. He went on to explain that he lost a bit of his finger this week when he was working on his cars. "I guess I'm not a mechanic, LOL," he captioned the post.

I guess I'm no mechanic Lol. But I'm all good 💪 Thanks for all of your positive thoughts and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/yGhOob1GLV — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 4, 2017

"I just won't mess with the cars in the way that I was because if you do, you might lose a piece of your digit," Strahan joked in the video. "You gotta be positive about everything."

The 45-year-old TV personality then flashed his bandaged pinky while attempting to impersonate Mike Myers' character Dr. Evil in Austin Powers, declaring, "One million dollars!"

Strahan then assured fans that he was on the mend. "I'll be fine, I'll heal up," he insisted. "Fifteen years in the NFL, nothing like this! ...After all these years I'm done playing, what is wrong? What is wrong with me? But I'll be fine, I thank you guys so much."

Before signing off, Strahan showed off his other pinky that is completely bent. "If you think that pinky is bad, look at that one," he said, referring to his right hand. "So, my hands are jacked up anyway. It just adds to the allure. Holla!"

Strahan was mysteriously absent from Good Morning America on Tuesday following his injury, but was quick to joke about his pinky upon returning to the morning show the following day. "A guy before just said, 'Michael, we pinky swear,'" he quipped. "There's going to be a lot of jokes for a while, but I'm OK and glad to be back."

Strahan isn't the first TV personality to show up to work with a hand bandage. Both Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres have shared stories on-air about accidentally wounding their fingers. In fact, DeGeneres hilariously recalled in March how she ended up in the emergency room after "two glasses of wine." Check it out:

