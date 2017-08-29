Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2! See the Adorable Announcement

Michael Phelps is going to be a father of two!

Baby Boomer is getting a sibling!

On Tuesday, Michael Phelps announced that he and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are expecting their second child together. The Olympic swimmer shared a priceless photo of Nicole holding their 1-year-old son, Boomer, both ecstatically smiling.

"Number 2 on the way!!!!" Phelps captioned the snap. "So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??"

Johnson Instagrammed the same photo, writing, "Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!"

Phelps and Johnson, both 32, have been married since last June, when they secretly tied the knot. Last October, he hinted at wanting another child during a Facebook Live video, in which he also confirmed their secret marriage.

"Just because," he said when asked about the decision to initially keep the wedding news quiet. "Gotta always have something, guys. Thank you for the beautiful comment. Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?"

Phelps paid sweet tribute to his wife when he was awarded the Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2017 ESPY Awards in July.

