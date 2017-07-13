Michael Phelps Proves Love Is Real With Sweet Speech About His Wife At The ESPYs

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson arrive at the 2017 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on July 12. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

If you weren't a believer in love before, Michael Phelps' adorable speech at the 2017 ESPYs about his wife might just change your mind.

The athlete took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance, an accolade he earned for "exceeding the record for Olympic gold medals," according to Us Weekly.

While standing before some of the world's greatest athletes — including Golden State Warriors basketball star Steph Curry, gymnast Simone Biles, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and others, Phelps talked about his career and the woman who continues to inspire him.

"Today is my wife's birthday, and we met here 10 years ago, and it's the most amazing thing in the world," the swimmer said of his long-time partner Nicole Johnson with a huge smile.

But the birthday love didn't stop there. Phelps also posted a darling photo on Instagram celebrating his wife's special day.

"Happy bday to my best friend and love of my life!!! Two days ago we celebrated our 10 year anniversary of meeting at the #espys," he captioned the poolside pic.

Phelps and Johnson were secretly married in June 2016 and held a gorgeous ceremony in Mexico in October. In May 2016, the couple welcomed their precious son Boomer into the world, and from what we can gather from their Instagram pages, they seem to be loving every minute.

The little one just celebrated his first birthday in May, and we have to admit, it looks like it was a lot of fun. Boomer even had a shark cake, y'all.

Though Phelps has hinted he would like to expand his family, there's no word on when that'll happen. For now, we're happy to see the Phelps crew living each day with a smile.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Pamela Anderson's "Sexy" Vegan Restaurant Isn't Going To Happen

Stephen Colbert Launches "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall Of Fame & We Have A Feeling There Will Be A Lot Of Inductees

Corinne Olympios Will Appear On Bachelor In Paradise Reunion Special