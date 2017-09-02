Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Shares Pic of Pregnant Girlfriend's Growing Baby Bump

Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes are expecting. (Photo: Getty Images)

A lifetime of love awaits Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes.

Michael Douglas' son shared some loving words and a maternity photo shoot pic with his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram on Friday, showing off Thibes' growing baby bump.

"So it would be an angel was in the making," Cameron, 38, wrote alongside a pic of himself embracing Thibes who is topless and covering her breasts with her hands. "From high above this Soul perched to determine just where her efforts would be partaking."



"Once decided this moonlight blazed without resistance; No longer just musings," he continued. "She was now a powerful force of existence. But whatever grace aligned those musings with our reality; A lifetime of Love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality. #myheart."

Thibes also posted the same pic on Instagram, writing, "And so it happened ...I am about to become a mother. With each day that it goes by I feel you closer to me, my beautiful child. So looking forward to meeting you and experiencing the blessings of motherhood #newlifeonthehorizon."

Cameron has been dating the 39-year-old yoga instructor for quite some time now. In August 2016, he was released from prison early after serving nearly seven years on drug charges. In 2013, he wrote an op-ed for The Huffington Post about the "outdated" justice system.

"I'm not saying that I didn't deserve to be punished or that I'm worthy of special treatment," he wrote. "I made mistakes and I'll gladly and openly admit my faults. However, I seem to be trapped in a vicious cycle of relapse and repeat, as most addicts are. Unfortunately, whereas the effective remedy for relapse should be treatment, the penal system's 'answer' is to lock the door and throw away the key."