Michael Caine on Old Age, Fears His ‘Days Are Numbered’

Oscar-winning actor Sir Michael Caine, 84, recently opened up and shared his thoughts on mortality. In an interview with the Sun, the veteran actor revealed, “I know my days are numbered, and that’s the main worry.”

He added, “I’ve had to cut back on the drinking, and I’m always looking up what’s the best thing against cancer, so I’ll eat that or do this or not do that.”

The English actor also credited his wife, Shakira, 70, for helping him quit his heavy drinking: “Without her, I’d have been dead long ago.”

The actor admitted, “I used to drink a bottle of vodka a day and smoke several packs of cigarettes.”

Caine embarked on a newfound health kick and banned all sugar, salt, and gluten from his diet. As a result, he shed nearly 30 pounds, “because I want to see my grandchildren. They’re twins of six and a boy of seven. I’d like to get to 17 for the boy.”

Despite a career that spans five decades and 163 films, the actor shows no signs of slowing down.

“When the offers of work stop, I will say I have retired. The film business will have to give me up, not the other way around,” he said.

