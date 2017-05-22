Michael B. Jordan Takes a Hit From Burglars

Michael B. Jordan is in good company … with some of the biggest names in Hollywood — unfortunately what they all have in common is being burglary victims.

Law enforcement sources tell us someone broke into Michael’s San Fernando Valley pad a few weeks ago, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry. We’re told the burglar got in after smashing a window.

We’re told no one was home at the time and it appears to be a random hit. Sources tell us cops are waiting for Michael to give them a full list of the items taken.

The “Creed” star joins the ever growing list of celebs to fall victim — Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, Nikki Minaj and Jaime Pressly had their homes jacked in recent months … and, Scott Disick was just hit early Sunday morning.

We’ve reached out to Michael’s camp, so far no word back.





