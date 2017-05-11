Mia Tyler Welcomes First Child: See Grandpa Steven Tyler Holding Baby Axton!

Steven Tyler is a grandfather… again! The 69-year-old Aerosmith rocker was present for the birth of his fourth grandchild on Wednesday, when his daughter, Mia Tyler, welcomed her first child, son Axton.



Mia posted a series of sweet photos to Instagram following the arrival of her little boy.

"The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete. No words can explain how I'm feeling," she captioned a photo of herself holding the baby. "Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45 am."

She shared even more shots, including Grandpa Steven holding the newborn, writing, "Best day of my whole entire life. I'm so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive. And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub Ax into the pack."



Steven and Mia were also present at the birth of Liv Tyler's second child back in February 2015.

"When I got the call that Liv Tyler was going into labor, after crying like a baby myself, I immediately dropped everything and went to the airport to get on the next available flight... When I landed I kept calling my daughter Mia Tyler who was already helping Liv and she kept giving me minute by minute updates, 'HURRY THE BABY IS COMING!'" he captioned a shot of himself with his two daughters at the time. "I made it RIGHT in time before my second grandson entered this world. It was another (God wink) moment of a lifetime for me."

