Meryl Davis Is Engaged!

Meryl Davis is officially off the market!

The Olympic figure skater is engaged to Fedor Andreev, a former figure skater and the son of her longtime coach, Marina Zoueva.

"Fedor is one of the most kindhearted people I've ever met," Davis tells ET. "He approaches life with this beautiful, youthful enthusiasm that is truly infectious! I'm thrilled to embark on this new adventure with my best friend!"

Davis announced the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, posting an adorable photo of herself hugging her new fiancé and showing off her stunning canary yellow diamond engagement ring. The two snapped the pic in Stinson Beach, California.

"7/13/17," she captioned it.

She also took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing, Thanks, everyone for the really lovely well wishes! Very kind and appreciated."

Thanks, everyone for the really lovely well wishes! Very kind and appreciated 🤗🥂❤️💍👫 — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) July 18, 2017

Davis, 30, and Andreev, 35, have been dating for over six years. This will be the first marriage for both.

In more exciting couple news, Davis' Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, recently tied the knot with his longtime love, Peta Murgatroyd, in Long Island, New York.

