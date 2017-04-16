Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Returns to ‘SNL’ Dressed as the Easter Bunny to Teach Kids About Passover

Melissa McCarthy made her triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend, reprising her celebrated role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who had a special Easter message and a half-hearted mea culpa.

Walking out dressed as the Easter Bunny, McCarthy's Spicer addressed some kids on the White House lawn and came out verbally swinging.

"Everybody shut up so I can apologize," McCarthy's Spicer roared, referring to controversial comments the press secretary recently made when arguing that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is worse than Adolph Hitler. Spicer claimed that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons during World War II and referred to Nazi concentration camps as "Holocaust centers."

"Yeah, I know they're not called 'Holocaust centers.' I know that. I'm aware," McCarthy's Spicer explained. "I clearly meant to say 'concentration clubs,' Okay? Let it drop."

"Now I'm particularly sorry this happened the same week as Passover," the temperamental press secretary added, "or, aka Jewish Easter."

Getting into his box of dolls once more, he explained the history of Passover. According to Spicer, the sacred holiday comes from Egypt when the Pharaoh was mistreating the Jews, so they decided to "pass over" the Pharaoh by floating in the air above him "Like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dreidel."

So, not exactly 100% accurate, but pointing out things like that is actually why Spicer demanded that members of the press start giving him a break.

"It would be really great if the nitpickers tried to see the big pictures and didn't solely focus on every little slur and lie I say," he begged. "That'd be nice!"

Alec Baldwin also reprised his impression of President Donald Trump during this week's cold open, which poked fun at the reported feud between Trump's top advisors, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

While Bannon was portrayed, as usual, as the Grim Reaper, host Jimmy Fallon donned a stylish suit and a tan bullet-proof jacket to play the young Presidential senior advisor – and the pair were pitted against one-another in an Apprentice-style elimination.

"Standing before me are my two top advisers," Trump said, calling back to his time as the host of the NBC reality series. "There's been a lot of drama in my house. That's okay, but one of you has to go. So who gets to stay?"

In the end, Trump ended up sending Bannon back to hell and keeping Kushner on, instructing him to sit at the Oval Office desk and asking him to "fix everything."

