Melanie Griffith Regrets All That Plastic Surgery: ‘Hopefully, I Look More Normal Now’

Most actresses are reluctant to discuss their cosmetic enhancements, not to mention their A-list hookups. However, Melanie Griffith freely discussed both subjects in a new interview.

She told the London Times how she became an example of plastic surgery gone wrong. She said, “I had surgery 20 years ago. … Then, about seven years ago, I started doing injections. … I think I must have been allergic to it.” Griffith said that online criticism led her to reverse the process through “dissolving.” “Hopefully, I look more normal now,” she laments.

As for her 2015 split with Antonio Banderas, she is more reflective, “My marriage to Antonio fell apart because I was stuck.” Griffith is still single but has a pretty connected matchmaker, her friend Kris Jenner. “She’s been trying [to set me up]. I mean, it’s weird,” said Griffith.

Finally, always the free spirit, Griffith admitted to rumored flings with Warren Beatty, Ryan O’Neal, and Jack Nicholson. The Working Girl star said of the Hollywood trio, “I did have a little thing with those three back in the day. They were awesome!”

