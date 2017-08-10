Melanie Griffith Celebrates 60th Birthday With Uplifting Message: 'Sending Love and Happiness'

Melanie Griffith is grateful on her 60th birthday.

The actress celebrated turning another year older by sharing an uplifting message to her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

"I woke up this morning to the alarm at 6:30 and I thought, 'Oh my god, why did I do that?'" her video began. "And then I remembered that I am 60 today and I made a commitment to get up and go for a walk with my dog, Arlo, who is right there. And he said, 'Happy birthday, let's go mama.'"

"So, just sending love and light," she continued. "And happiness and gratefulness that I have lived this long in this wild and crazy life."

Earlier this year, the Working Girl actress reflected on her life, including her divorce with Antonio Banderas in an interview with Porter magazine.

"I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame," she confided. "It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

