Mel Gibson Hits the Red Carpet with Pregnant Girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Mel Gibson had two dates for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards this year.

The star was joined by his pregnant girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, on the red carpet Sunday.

Gibson was all smiles as he posed for photos with his girlfriend of two years.

Rosalind showed off her growing bump in a silver gown with a drop waistline, while Gibson kept his look classic in a navy black tuxedo.

Ross’s pregnancy was announced in September, when the star’s rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Gibson will be welcoming his ninth child.

But walking hand in hand with Ross isn’t his only reason to smile at the award ceremony: The actor is also nominated for best director in a motion picture for Hacksaw Ridge — his first directorial effort in 10 years.

The actor called the film a “passion project.”

“If you’re gonna spend 18 months or two years of your life on something, you better make sure it’s worthwhile,” he said. “You better be invested on some level. Otherwise, it’s a long two years. It’s like watching paint dry.”

