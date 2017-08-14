Mel B is moving on and reportedly dating a Beverly Hills cop

Mel B is getting back in the game of love. After splitting from husband Stephen Belafonte, the former Spice Girl is reportedly dating a Beverly Hills cop, according to TMZ.

The 40-year-old briefly dated Eddie Murphy, who famously played the iconic starring role in the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. But this time, Mel B is involved with a real-life policeman. The two apparently met through mutual friends, and sources say she is nuts about him.

Reports also claim that the new couple is keeping their relationship very “low key.” He has shown up at tapings of her NBC show, America’s Got Talent, in plainclothes, as well as at other social engagements.

In other entertainment news, Val Kilmer makes a rare appearance at a movie event:



