Is Mel B Making a Statement About Her Divorce With Her MTV VMAs Dress?

Mel B knows how to make a fashion statement, and a statement with her fashion.

The America's Got Talent judge walked the red carpet outside the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, alongside her AGT co-host Heidi Klum, and there was more to the former Spice Girl's bold, form-fitting dress than just a striking color scheme.

The golden gown featured bright colorful letters that read, "You Will Never Own Me."

While the stylish singer and TV personality is known for rocking some unusual outfits -- like the full-body black and blue catsuit she wore on a recent live episode of AGT -- many fans are speculating that this dress might be a not-so-subtle comment on her contentious divorce.

The 42-year-old entertainer is currently in a long and acrimonious split from her ex, Stephen Belafonte. Mel filed for divorce in March, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The following month, the singer got a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging that Belafonte beat and threatened her throughout their nearly 10-year marriage.

Days later, Belafonte, who denied the allegations, responded when he filed a petition seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison, and requesting spousal support and that Mel pay his legal fees.

