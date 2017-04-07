Meghan Trainor Reveals Second Vocal Surgery, Says Boyfriend Learned Sign Language While She Was on Vocal Rest

Meghan Trainor had an emotional and scary performance on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer performed her song "I'm a Lady" from the Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack, and it turns out, that it was her first time singing in three months.



Trainor revealed that she underwent a second vocal surgery in December and has been on vocal rest ever since. Her surgeon was in the audience at Ellen.

"That was very emotional, singing to her, especially," Trainor said, pointing out the specialist. "I'm trying not to cry, but it was tough. It was tough."



Trainor's first surgery was announced in August 2015 and forced her to cancel her tour. At the time she told her fans that she was "devastated, scared, and so sorry."



During her vocal rest this time around, Trainor was forced to communicate using her phone. And her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, also came up with a special way to talk to her.

"The real trooper was my boyfriend. He learned sign language for me," she gushed of the Spy Kids alum. "So I would spell out words for him and I'd get really frustrated. And I'd be like, [No, wrong.] But he would learned and he just stuck with me through it."



The couple has been together for more than nine months now and Trainor is over the moon about the romance, adding, "He's, like, better than whatever I wished for."



