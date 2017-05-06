Meghan Markle Cheers on Prince Harry During Their First Public Appearance as a Couple

Meghan Markle is all smiles!

The Suits star had a permanent grin on her face while cheering on her boyfriend, Prince Harry, at the Audi Polo Challenge charity match in Ascot, England, on Saturday.

WATCH: Prince Harry Says 'Of Course' He Wants Children Amid Meghan Markle Romance

The 35-year-old actress opted for a simple, classy ensemble, consisting of a sleeveless navy Antonia Berardi dress, round-framed sunglasses and black Aquazurra wedges.

View photos



MEGA

Markle was treated to the best seat in the house, standing and clapping in the royal box at the Coworth Park Polo Club, as her 32-year-old beau competed in the polo game to support two of his charities, Sentebale and WellChild.

Though technically separated by the playing field, this outing marked the first time Prince Harry and Markle have attended a public event together as a couple. The adorable duo also attended the wedding of one of the royal's close pals in Jamaica in March, but the nuptials were kept private.

WATCH: Meghan Markle to Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Prince Harry

Markle is also expected to attend a portion of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding later this month as Harry's plus one. Protocol prohibits unmarried and un-engaged partners to attend the nuptials, but Markle is reportedly attending the party that evening.

Hear more on the guest list and how Middleton is gearing up for her big day in the video below!

