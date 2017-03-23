Megan Mullally Made Nick Offerman Wait 4 Months for Sex

Hollywood stars aren’t exactly known for their traditional approach to dating and marriage, but Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman might be more traditional than you think. Back when they first got together, the Will and Grace alum made her now husband wait four months before she would have sex with him. Four months may not sound like an excessively long time, but it’s practically four years in Tinseltown time (by our very unofficial calculations).

During a joint chat with Offerman and Alec Baldwin on the radio show Here’s the Thing, 58-year-old Mullally confessed the start of her sex life (or lack thereof) with the 46-year-old Parks and Rec star was “very well orchestrated.” “I wouldn’t even let him come over to my house,” she began. “Then, finally, he could come over to the house. But he couldn’t come in. He could just drop me off, or we could stand outside in the yard. Then he could come in, but only the living room. Then he had to go. Then he could come in, and we could make out in the living room. Then he could sleep on the couch, but I would sleep in the bedroom. Then he could sleep in the bed, but we couldn’t have sex. Then, finally, sex.”

Why the long wait? “I’d just been burned so many times that I was gonna be goddamned if it was going to happen again. I was making really, really sure,” said Mullally, who took to Instagram to share a pic of her “three-way” with Baldwin and Offerman after they completed the show.





Mullally and Offerman tied the knot in 2003 and have quietly become one of Hollywood’s most charming and longstanding couples. Her Instagram feed is packed with pics of the two of them having what appears to be the best time. They do puzzles together.





They do puzzles naked together.





They celebrate a holiday that’s all about cleaning up after the actual, fun holiday is over, together.





For the record, Offerman was fine with being made to wait to sleep with his would-be bride. “I would have done four years,” he said. “I knew it was it, so I was like, This couch is comfy.”

In other words, in the vein of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, these two give us serious relationship goals — and it all started with Mullally making Offerman sleep on her couch. Apparently sometimes good things do come to those who wait.





