Megan Fox Shares Rare Snap of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green -- See the Cute Pic!

Megan Fox is giving us a glimpse into her family life.

The New Girl star shared a rare snap of her three children with Brian Austin Green on Monday, a Polaroid-style collage of 4-year-old Noah, 3-year-old Bodhi, and baby Journey, just days before her youngest's first birthday on Aug. 4!

Looks like a happy, healthy family!

Fox and Green filed for divorce in August 2015, but have since rekindled their relationship, even going on a babymoon ahead of Journey's arrival in May 2016.

And apart from family life, Fox has been keeping busy professionally too!

