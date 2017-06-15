Meet Ryan Lochte’s Son Caiden Zane

Ryan Lochte is a dad — and he’s ready to introduce little Caiden Zane to the world.

The Olympic swimmer, 32, and his Playboy model fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their first child together on June 8, which Lochte described as a “miracle” and “dream come true.” Now he’s showing off photos of the little cutie, who makes his magazine debut in this week’s Us Weekly.

Soon after, Lochte shared a personal photo of his little fam because life isn’t all about magazine spreads, young Caiden.

The black-and-white photo is more casual and you get an even better look at Caiden’s sweet face. “Now this is what it’s all about….. family!!!!!!!” wrote the clearly enthused new dad.

Reid, 25, also shared a photo of her “little pumpkin” and talked a little about her labor, which she said lasted an exhausting 26 hours. However, “Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way,” she wrote. “To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I’m in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart.”

The “Jeah”-saying swimmer, who was first linked to Reid last summer, announced his engagement in October. In December, they dropped their baby news. Earlier this month Lochte made headlines for saying in an interview that he contemplated suicide following his Rio robbery scandal, but he later backtracked on that.





