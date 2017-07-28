Meek Mill Opens Up About His Heartbreak After Nicki Minaj Split: 'I Always Wanted Nicki My Whole Life'

Seven months later and Meek Mill is still getting over his break up with Nicki Minaj.

“I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” Mill told Philadelphia radio station Power 99 on Thursday. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”

They went public with their relationship in March 2015 when Minaj, 34, posted a caption-less photo to Instagram of their hands holding. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Minaj was hesitant to label her relationship with Mill, saying, “I don’t know, we’re still figuring each other out.”

Months into her relationship with Mill, 30, the “No Frauds” singer said they had a healthy partnership in an interview with GQ. “I definitely think we have a normal relationship off-camera,” she said. “We’re growing as a couple and as people and as human beings, but we still have our careers.”

Minaj told Nylon last April that engagement wasn’t completely off the table. “We’re just taking it one step at a time,” she said. “And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child and that’ll be fun because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

Rumors of the hip-hop couple’s separation were confirmed in January when Minaj tweeted she was single and “focusing on my work.”

In the rest of his candid radio interview Thursday, Mill also called his feud with Drake a success.

“I won the whole situation — it made me into a monster,” he said. “They put my back against the wall … It helped me turn into the next level.”

He added, “I was too comfortable: I had Nicki, I’m getting all this money, living in Beverly Hills, getting high — there was nothing else I wanted at that point. Now it’s time to get this money. I’m [going to] show you who Meek Mill is.”