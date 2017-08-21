Why Matt LeBlanc turned down the Phil Dunphy role on 'Modern Family'



In a recent interview with USA Today, Matt LeBlanc revealed that he was offered the role of Phil Dunphy on the ABC show Modern Family. LeBlanc ultimately turned down the role that eventually went to Ty Burrell.

LeBlanc said about the pilot script, “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, [but] I’m not the guy for this. I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

Had he been cast, he would have had a reunion of sorts with Ed O’Neill. LeBlanc had a role on Married With Children and even starred in a failed spinoff of the series titled Top of the Heap.

