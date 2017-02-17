Matt Lauer Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Katie Couric Is ‘Kind of My Soulmate’ Opens Up About Megyn Kelly

Matt Lauer has a special connection with his Today show family.

Lauer gushed over former co-hosts Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira, and his current co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, in a recent interview with TV Insider.

"Savannah gets it," Lauer said. "Meredith Vieira warms my heart. Katie Couric is kind of my soulmate. We make each other laugh."

The 59-year-old journalist also revealed how his playful chemistry with Couric landed him the job at Today.

"When I was a local NBC anchor, I did early morning teasers with Bryant Gumbel and Katie. I usually found a way to have fun with Katie," he explained. "Jeff Zucker [Today's former executive producer] noticed our chemistry and he called me in to fill in for a vacationing Bryant."

As for the future of the morning show franchise, Lauer praised incoming NBC News anchor, Megyn Kelly, whose show is speculated to replace Today's 9.a.m. hour.

"She's multitalented and would fit right in," he said. "She's a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force."

After two decades with Today, the father of three revealed a plan to retire from his "dream job."

"I haven't found anything in broadcasting or journalism that I am as well-suited for," Lauer noted, joking that he'd be perfect to host "ESPN's old show Fly Fishing the World."

"I do have a time in mind when I'll leave," he added.

Despite having an exit date, Lauer won't be leaving Today anytime soon. Last year, he signed a $20 million contract, that will keep him on the NBC morning show until at least 2018.

