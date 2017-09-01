Matt Damon Claims Trump Required a Cameo Before Filming on His Property

Film directors who wanted to shoot a scene on a Donald Trump property had to brace themselves for a required cameo from the mogul himself.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Friday, Matt Damon revealed that while he hasn’t met Trump yet, the 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host allegedly required a walk-on-role every time a film’s camera rolled within something he owned.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” Damon, 46, claimed. “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls— shot. Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

However, just because Trump was filmed didn’t allegedly mean he made the final cut.

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out,” Damon claimed — immediately checking himself for 1992’s Home Alone 2, in which Trump did appear. “I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

Damon’s Trump revelation wasn’t the only time the Jason Bourne actor brought up the 45th president in his THR chat.

The father of four also slammed Trump’s handling of Aug. 12’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Though the president initially condemned the hate groups while reading a pre-written statement, he backtracked later in an impromptu news conference, saying that “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.”

View photos Donald Trump More

“The night that the president [made his] ‘many sides’ comment was absolutely abhorrent,” Damon told THR. “Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions. But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions; it’s just very pernicious what [Trump’s] doing.”

“I thought Jimmy Kimmel’s line was the best,” Damon also said, recalling a joke the late-night host said on his show Aug. 15. “When he said that Trump said there were fine people on both sides, and showed the clip of the guys screaming ‘Jews will not replace us,’ and cut back to Jimmy saying: ‘Let’s get something straight. If you’re with a group of people ‘chanting Jews will not replace us’ and you don’t immediately leave that group, you are not a fine person.’ ”

View photos Matt Damon More

Damon stars in George Clooney‘s upcoming film Suburbicon— which handles racism in a suburban community in 1959 — and says the issue has become even more complicated in the wake of Charlottesville.

“It’s horrible,” Damon said. “A lot of people, myself included, are really waking up to the extent of the existing racism, and it’s so much worse than I naively thought. I just feel naïve at this point. It was shocking to see those kids — they looked 20 and 30 years old — in button-down shirts, with Tiki torches, walking down the street. I thought, ‘Those people are a lot younger than me. Who raised them?’ ”

He continued, “Again, I naively thought that, behind our generation, [another one] was coming with more awareness and inclusiveness, and that everything was getting better with each generation. And to see these young, aggrieved, white boys walking with their torches and screaming ‘Jews will not replace us!’ It was just shocking.”

Suburbicon hits theaters Oct. 27.