Mary Tyler Moore Suffered from Multiple Causes of Death, Including Cardiac Arrest

Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved actress and activist, died on Wednesday from cardiopulmonary arrest.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Moore was having severe heath issues due to aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes mellitus. After having trouble getting oxygen into her tissues, the actress went into cardiac arrest. She was 80.

A source previously told People that Moore, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 33, had been on a ventilator and had been hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her diabetes.

On Sunday, Moore was laid to rest at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Post. Roughly around 50 of the actress’s family and friends were reportedly gathered for the private ceremony. The cemetery was then open to the public in the afternoon for fans looking to honor the late star.