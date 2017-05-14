Mary Elizabeth Winstead Splits From Husband Riley Stears

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her husband of seven years, film director and television writer Riley Stearns, have split.

The Fargo actress announced the decision on Saturday via a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram account.

"Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart," Winstead, 32, wrote alongside a selfie where she is seen giving Stearns a friendly kiss on the cheek. "We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."

Winstead, who has starred in a number of horror films including 10 Cloverfield Lane and Final Destination 3, first met Stearns at the age of 18 during an ocean cruise.

Stearns, 30, shared the same photo of the former couple, writing, "We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we've been the most important people in each other's lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we've embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other's lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we're different people with different paths and different futures. I can't wait to see where we both end up."

He concluded, "I'll always love you, Mary."

Related Articles