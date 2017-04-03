Martin Lawrence Proposes to Girlfriend Roberta Moradfar With Giant Engagement Ring

Martin Lawrence is tying the knot, and the engagement ring he picked out for his bride-to-be is no joke.

The Bad Boys star’s girlfriend Roberta Moradfar confirmed the news on Instagram Monday, posting an adorable photo collage featuring her stunning new rock.

“And I said YES!’” wrote the aesthetics nurse practitioner, adding that Monday “marks a huge milestone in my life.” She ended the post with hashtags including #LoveofMyLife and #MR. The couple’s initials are also etched into the bottom of her engagement ring.

The ring was custom-made by Iconic Jewels, which donates a portion of each purchase to the buyer’s charity of choice. Moradfar’s engagement ring, which TMZ reports is a 5 carat emerald cut ring worth $500,000, was revealed on the store’s Instagram page.

Martin, who is starring in the upcoming third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, was previously married to reality star Shamicka Gibbs from 2010 to 2012, and former Miss Virginia Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1996.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com