Martin Lawrence gives update on Bad Boys 3: 'I don’t think it’s going to happen'

Bad Boys For Life could be on life support.

It’s been a long and difficult road for Bad Boys 3 a.k.a. Bad Boys For Life. Over the last few months, the long-gestating third installment in the Martin Lawrence and Will Smith-led franchise has lost its director and release date. Now, 14 years after Bad Boys II, even one of the stars is questioning whether the film ever gets made.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence tells EW. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Last year, Smith, who has recently been cast as the Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, teased that Bad Boys 3 was “very, very, very close.” He also added of Lawrence, “I love that dude. That’s among the best times I’ve ever had making movies. So I’m looking forward to it.”

As is Lawrence, should it defy his expectations and become a reality. “I’m there, I’m ready right now,” he laughs. “If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

A representative for Sony didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.