Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Second Daughter

All the “Likes” in the world might not be enough for this news: Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan are going to be parents again!

The Facebook CEO announced Thursday on the popular social media site that he and his wife, a pediatrician, are going to welcome a sibling for their 15-month-old daughter Maxima “Max” this year.

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” the post reads from Zuckerberg, 32, accompanied by childhood photos of himself and Chan. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.”

“My next hope was that it would be a girl,” the post continues. “I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

“I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women,” Zuckerberg adds. “They weren’t just my sisters but some of my best friends. They’ve gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards.”

He continues, “Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business. They have so many inside jokes — the kind only siblings can understand.”

“We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.”

Chan, 32, and Zuckerberg were married at their Palo Alto, California, home in 2012. Since then, they’ve been open about the challenges they’ve faced on the journey to becoming parents.

“Sharing our experience with pregnancy was incredibly important because we realized how challenging and difficult that was and there are really dark moments where you think you’re alone,” Chan said in a September interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie, who recently welcomed a baby boy.

“We realized that we weren’t and that there were other people traveling along the same road with you. I think having that, knowing that you’re not alone, was incredibly important for us. And we wanted others to know that they weren’t alone either.”

The couple’s daughter Max celebrated her first birthday in November, with a party at home alongside her parents and colorful balloons.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year! And she kissed me on the cheek for the first time yesterday,” Zuckerberg captioned a photo on Facebook to mark the sweet occasion, showing the family decked out in party hats.

