Mark Wahlberg creates an action figure of his brother for ‘Wahlburgers’ fans

Mark Wahlberg decided to commission an action figure of his brother Paul Wahlberg because he was convinced that fans of the Wahlburgers executive chef would flock to buy his merchandise – and also because action figures of your siblings are cool.

Despite Paul’s skeptical response, Mark said, “They want cutouts, they want, Fatheads, they want dolls, they want bobbleheads, they want blowups.”

Paul tried to avoid the whole action figure situation by saying, “I don’t need that. I don’t need that in my life. Thank you, though. That’s a kind offer.” But Mark was insistent, saying, “We will will it to happen, cause if there’s a will, there’s a way… It’s happening… The Paul Wahl Doll.”

Mark visited with the people over at Hasbro, a toy manufacturer, and in no time he had an action figure of Paul.

While Mark loved The Paul Wahl Doll, Paul said, “I look like I’m overmedicated… That’s very unsettling.”

Wahlburgers airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on A&E.

Watch as Donnie Wahlberg enjoys Joey Fatone’s ‘Fat One’:





