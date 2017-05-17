Mark Ronson’s Wife Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Mark Ronson and French actress Josephine de La Baume have split.

De La Baume filed for divorce from the 41-year-old musician on May 11, citing irreconcilable differences, ET can confirm. She is asking the court to award her spousal support, as well as for Ronson to pay her attorney fees. De La Baume, 32, lists the date of separation as April 21.

Ronson and de La Baume married on Sept. 3, 2011 in the South of France. They do not have any children together.

Ronson is perhaps best known for his work with Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse. Last year, he took home the Record of the Year GRAMMY for Mars' "Uptown Funk," which was actually his second time taking home the big award. He also won the Record of the Year GRAMMY in 2008 for Winehouse's "Rehab."

The British DJ is also no stranger to dating celebrities -- he was previously engaged to actress Rashida Jones, and also dated Gavin Rossdale's daughter, Daisy Lowe.

Earlier this month, Ronson's sister, designer Charlotte Ronson, welcomed her first child with Fun. frontman Nate Ruess. Ronson Instagrammed an adorable photo of himself feeding his nephew, Levon Ronson-Ruess.

