Mark Hamill Reads President Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets as the Voice of the Joker

For Star Wars fanboys and fangirls, actor Mark Hamill will forever be known as Luke Skywalker. In 1992, he began voicing the character of the Joker on the show Batman: The Animated Series to critical acclaim.

In addition to his voice-over work, Hamill is very active on social media and has previously criticized the current administration. In fact, he created a supervillain alter ego called “the Trumpster” who reads President Trump’s tweets in the voice of the Joker.

Hamill resurrected the Trumpster this week in the wake of Trump’s Twitter feud with Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. Hamill reads the president’s latest tirade in his signature maniacal voice:

This isn’t the first time Hamill has impersonated Trump as the comic book villain. Back in January, the president referred to Meryl Streep as an overrated actress following her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

After that, the Star Wars actor seized the opportunity to mock Trump:

In other entertainment news, Kendall Jenner’s ‘fraternal twin’ reveals his biggest fears and favorite things:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: