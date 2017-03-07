Marion Cotillard Looks Unrecognizable With Plumper Lips for Upcoming Film: Pics

Marion Cotillard, is that you? The stunning French actress looked nearly unrecognizable in a series of selfies on her Instagram account on Monday.



The 41-year-old was sporting a plumper pout as she posed for some uncharacteristically racy pics in an unbuttoned flannel top, exposing her bra.



"To be… or not to be… Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel," she captioned the photos, tagging her longtime partner Guillaume Canet, who is directing and co-starring alongside her in the upcoming French film Rock'n Roll.

In the movie the pair play themselves, though it appears from Cotillard's photos that they are exaggerated versions of their true selves.



The photos appear to be throwbacks to filming as the comedy has already premiered in France and is set to come out later this year.

Cotillard and Canet have been together since 2007 and share a son, who was born in 2011. Cotillard is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.

