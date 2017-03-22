Mariah Carey’s Hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Will Be a Movie: ‘A Dream Come True’

Everyone belts out Mariah Carey’s hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during the holiday season. This year, the same iconic song will be turned into an animated movie.

On Tuesday, Mariah took to Twitter to share the big news with her fans, along with a short teaser for the film.

A #Dream come true “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will be a movie. I am so thrilled! Follow @AllIWantMovie to learn more! #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/ZQNAjAA9xe — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2017





The movie will expand on Carey’s 2015 children’s book of the same name, which has sold more than 750,000 copies. In the book, a young Mariah wishes for a puppy for Christmas.

The singer will narrate the film and will be joined by a voice cast that includes Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Phil Morris, Laya Hayes and Keiko Agena. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Australian actress Breanna Yde will lend her voice as the young Mariah.

The song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was originally released in 1994. More than two decades later, it has become a Christmas classic and has continually topped Billboard’s holiday chart.

Carey said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families.” The film is slated to come out during the holiday season this year.

