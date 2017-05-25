Mariah Carey Refused to Die, Wanted the Ability to Block Bullets in Brief Movie Cameo

Mimi. Mariah. The elusive chanteuse. She might go by many names, but everyone agrees that Mariah Carey is a d-i-v-a, diva

Apparently, she has a cameo in the upcoming comedy The House, which stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. So when Mariah came on set to shoot her brief — I repeat, brief — cameo, you can believe all hell broke loose.

The House co-star Rob Huebel spoke to Entertainment Weekly’s SiriusXM station and said things started going downhill right at the beginning. He said, “I heard she showed up, like, four hours late. And then when she got to her trailer, she came out and was like, ‘OK, first of all, there needs to be all white roses in my trailer.’’”

A production assistant managed to find the white roses, and yet, there was another diva demand. Something was still missing from her trailer. Whatever could it be? Huebel recalls Carey announced that, “My fans are called lambs. So I need stuffed white lambs, little baby animals, for my trailer.”

Again, a production assistant managed to find stuffed little lambs for the trailer (he or she surely deserves a raise if not an award). So time to shoot her cameo, right? Not quite.

First, Carey refused to sing the song that she was booked to perform. Then, she had a couple script notes. As Huebel recalls, she was supposed to get shot and die in the scene — for laughs, of course.

Carey didn’t like that angle and instead suggested this: “I don’t feel like my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them, like Wonder Woman?”

OK, first of all, Mariah as Wonder Woman would kind of be awesome. But second, her character in The House isn’t even a superhero! Her character is her … Mariah Carey; a diva, but still, a human diva.

Huebel ended by saying he’s not even sure what made the final cut, but that now viewers who see the movie will know the full insanity that occurred in the making-of.

In other entertainment news, Hugh Jackman witnessed a real-life Mario Kart race:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: