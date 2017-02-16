Mariah Carey Sings ‘I Don’t’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ — Her First TV Performance Since New Year’s Eve

Mariah Carey sang her new single, "I Don't," on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, marking her first televised performance since her disastrous New Year's Eve debacle.

The singer was joined by her collaborator, rapper YG, and together they performed her latest track, which was inspired by her breakup with her ex-fiance, Australian billionaire James Packer.

Carey stunned in a low-cut, form-hugging fiery red dress, as she delivered a much stronger performance than fans saw during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

That glitch-filled fiasco -- which accidentally exposed that Carey was not singing live and left the singer stranded on stage -- hung over her for weeks following the performance. Carey later took to Twitter to try and share her side of the story.

"I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world," the GRAMMY winner said in the recording. "It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."

Carey went on to explain why she was singing to a pre-recorded track, sharing, "It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly."

Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, spoke with ET after Carey taped her Kimmel performance, and said that the "Without You" singer was "so happy [and] so excited" to be singing her new track on the late night show, adding that her performance was "brilliant, as always."

"I Don't" is the first of several planned singles the mother of two has been working on, including a new song she recorded with her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Carey recently sat down for a Facebook Live where she dished on several of her upcoming projects. Check out the video below to hear more.

